The Last of Us di HBO avrà una prima stagione da 10 episodi

The Last
La prima stagione della serie HBO di The Last of Us sarà composta da 10 episodi, ha confermato il ...

The Last of Us di HBO avrà una prima stagione da 10 episodi (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) La prima stagione della serie HBO di The Last of Us sarà composta da 10 episodi, ha confermato il writer e produttore Craig Mazin. Come segnalato da Culture Crave su Twitter, Mazin ha condiviso la notizia durante una recente apparizione sul podcast Scriptnotes. Il creatore di Chernobyl ha anche rivelato che sono rimasti solo due registi da annunciare per la serie di The Last of Us. Al momento, sappiamo che Ali Abbasi (Shelley, Border), Kantemir Balagov (Closeness, Beanpole) e Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?) dirigeranno gli episodi. Dato che la serie TV di The Last of Us ...
