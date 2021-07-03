China’s Guangzhou Reopens Cinemas in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 3 luglio 2021), the capital oftop movie-going province Guangdong, announced Friday thatthere can now reopen after nearly a month of closures due to a rise in-19 cases. Theaters were shuttered in a number of districts in the city of more than 15 million on June 7 after anthat authorities worried could be tied to new, more transmissible coronavirus variants.were closed for 25 days before local authorities declared that thehas now been “effectively controlled.” “Enclosed entertainment venues (, ...