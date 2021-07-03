Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoUltime Blog

China’s Guangzhou Reopens Cinemas in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

China’s Guangzhou
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Guangzhou, the capital of China’s top movie-going province Guangdong, announced Friday that Cinemas ...

zazoom
Commenta
China’s Guangzhou Reopens Cinemas in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak (Di sabato 3 luglio 2021) Guangzhou, the capital of China’s top movie-going province Guangdong, announced Friday that Cinemas there can now reopen after nearly a month of closures due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Theaters were shuttered in a number of districts in the city of more than 15 million on June 7 after an Outbreak that authorities worried could be tied to new, more transmissible coronavirus variants. Cinemas were closed for 25 days before local authorities declared that the Outbreak has now been “effectively controlled.” “Enclosed entertainment venues (Cinemas, ...
Leggi su cityroma
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China’s Guangzhou
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : China’s Guangzhou China’s Guangzhou Reopens Cinemas Wake