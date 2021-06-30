Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Reservoir Docs Acquires World Rights to Timely Doc About Online Harassment | ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ EXCLUSIVE

Reservoir Docs
Reservoir Docs has acquired the documentary "The Right to Be Forgotten," by Romanian director Adina ...

Reservoir Docs Acquires World Rights to Timely Doc About Online Harassment, ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Reservoir Docs has acquired the documentary “The Right to Be Forgotten,” by Romanian director Adina S?deanu, which is being pitched this week during the Co-Production Forum of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Variety has learned. The company has secured Worldwide sales Rights apart from Romania, Moldova and Benelux. Through a mix of investigation and observation, “The Right to Be Forgotten” tells the story of three women deeply wounded by years-long Online attacks, Harassment and death threats, who each respond to the attacks in their own way. Pic is produced by Axis Media ...
