Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform

Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of Identity Verification solutions to ...

zazoom
Commenta
IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of Identity Verification solutions to the European market. MUNICH and RENNES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

IDnow, a German-based leader in Identity Verification-as-a-service solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire ARIADNEXT, a French company specializing in remote Identity Verification and digital Identity creation. With ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IDnow and

Abbott pubblica i risultati dello studio clinico interinale ID NOW COVID-19  Tecnomedicina

IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform

Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification solutions to the European market. MUNICH and RENNES, France, June ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IDnow and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IDnow and IDnow French Identity Technology Provider