Parallel Wireless Announces First and Only 2G | 4G Open RAN trial using x86 COTS Server and NFVi with Axiata in Dialog | Sri Lanka

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) NASHUA, N.H., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., the U.S.-basedRAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-nativeRAN solution, is proud to have been selected byGroup Berhad as a strategic partner providing O-RAN networks for the group's digital telcos across Southeast Asia and South Asia, enabling both 2G and 4G broadband connectivity. Headquartered in Malaysia,is one of the leading Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Asia operating digital telcos, digital businesses and infrastructurea vision to be the ...