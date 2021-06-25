(Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021)DEL 25 GIUGNOORE 17.20 TOMMASO RENZI BENTROVATI ALL’ALTSCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA UN SERVIZIO DELLAAPRIAMO CON LA DIRAMAZIONESUD, DOVE A SEGUITO DI UN INCIDENTE TROVIAMO IL TRAFFICO INCOLONNATO TRA IL CASSELLO DISUD E SAN CESAREO IN DIREZIONE DELL’A1-NAPOLI ANDAIMO SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24 DOVE A CAUSA DEL TRAFFICO INTENSO TROVIAMO DELLE CODE TRA LA TANGENZIALE EST E TOGLIATTI IN DIREZIONE DEL RACCORDO, MENTRE PROSEGUENDO SULLA-TERAMO A SEGUITO DI UN SINISTRO STRADALE TROVIAMO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA ...

Advertising

romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 18:45' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… - romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 18:15' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… - romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 17:45' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… - romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 17:15' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… - romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 16:30' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Viabilità Roma

RomaDailyNews

DEL 25 GIUGNO 2021 ORE 16.20 TOMMASO RENZI BENTROVATI ALL'ALTSCOLTO CON ASTRAL ...APRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO DOVE TROVIAMO IL TRAFFICO FORTEMENTE RALLENTATO IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRA LA- ......condivise come integrazione e aggiornamento del precedente piano al Centro Operativo... e fino al 31 agosto, sarà chiusa la stazione di Firenze Impruneta in uscita dae in ingresso, ...