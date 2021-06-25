Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25-06-2021 ore 18:15 (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Viabilità DEL 25 GIUGNO 2021 ORE 17.20 TOMMASO RENZI BENTROVATI ALL’ALTSCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio APRIAMO CON LA DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD, DOVE A SEGUITO DI UN INCIDENTE TROVIAMO IL TRAFFICO INCOLONNATO TRA IL CASSELLO DI Roma SUD E SAN CESAREO IN DIREZIONE DELL’A1 Roma-NAPOLI ANDAIMO SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24 DOVE A CAUSA DEL TRAFFICO INTENSO TROVIAMO DELLE CODE TRA LA TANGENZIALE EST E TOGLIATTI IN DIREZIONE DEL RACCORDO, MENTRE PROSEGUENDO SULLA Roma-TERAMO A SEGUITO DI UN SINISTRO STRADALE TROVIAMO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA ...Leggi su romadailynews
Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 25 - 06 - 2021 ore 17:15VIABILITÀ DEL 25 GIUGNO 2021 ORE 16.20 TOMMASO RENZI BENTROVATI ALL'ALTSCOLTO CON ASTRAL ...APRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO DOVE TROVIAMO IL TRAFFICO FORTEMENTE RALLENTATO IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRA LA ROMA - ...
A1: torna operativo dalle ore 15 del 26 giugno il cantiere tra Firenze Sud e Scandicci...condivise come integrazione e aggiornamento del precedente piano al Centro Operativo Viabilità ... e fino al 31 agosto, sarà chiusa la stazione di Firenze Impruneta in uscita da Roma e in ingresso, ...
