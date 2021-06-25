Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

(Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) The ban is set to expire at the end of this month and Italy's trade unions have been pressing hard for it to be, saying there could be a massive wave ofotherwise. The decree ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ban dismissals

ROME, JUN 25 - The government is working on a decree that will extend the COVID - 19 - linkedon, but only for some sectors considered particularly fragile, sources said on Friday, confirming a report by Il Sole 24 Ore. Theis set to expire at the end of this month and Italy'...... the left - wing CIGL,said Monday that it would be a bad mistake if the government failed to extend the COVID - 19 - linkedon worker. Theis set to expire on July 1 and unions ...ROME, JUN 25 - The government is working on a decree that will extend the COVID-19-linked ban on dismissals, but only for some sectors considered particularly fragile, sources said on Friday, confirmi ...ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL; CISL and UIL, have said that they will hold demonstrations in Turin, Florence and Bari on June 26 to demand the COVID-19-linked ban o ...