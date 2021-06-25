Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

The ban is set to expire at the end of this month and Italy's trade unions have been pressing hard for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) The ban is set to expire at the end of this month and Italy's trade unions have been pressing hard for it to be extended, saying there could be a massive wave of dismissals otherwise. The decree ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ban dismissals

Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

ROME, JUN 25 - The government is working on a decree that will extend the COVID - 19 - linked ban on dismissals, but only for some sectors considered particularly fragile, sources said on Friday, confirming a report by Il Sole 24 Ore. The ban is set to expire at the end of this month and Italy'...

Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

... the left - wing CIGL,said Monday that it would be a bad mistake if the government failed to extend the COVID - 19 - linked ban on worker dismissals. The ban is set to expire on July 1 and unions ...

Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

ROME, JUN 25 - The government is working on a decree that will extend the COVID-19-linked ban on dismissals, but only for some sectors considered particularly fragile, sources said on Friday, confirmi ...

Unions to take to streets to demand firing-ban extension

ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL; CISL and UIL, have said that they will hold demonstrations in Turin, Florence and Bari on June 26 to demand the COVID-19-linked ban o ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ban dismissals
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ban dismissals dismissals extended some sectors sources