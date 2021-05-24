Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign | Activists of Optimism

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) - Theaims to spreadacross Europe thisby giving a stage to real people who turn theirinto positive action - Featuring 11 positivefrom across Europe including Dutch influencer and model Rianne Meijer and French dancer, Salif Gueye known for their optimistic content creation - Thewill be supported by a 360° marketing initiative, the Festival Of, a series of pop-up events and visual displays in key markets including France, Italy, Germany and Sweden culminating in the Longest Day ofon June 21st BERLIN, May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/WATCH FILM HERE / IMAGES HERE, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, today...