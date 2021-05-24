Eolo becomes a benefit corporation, not just profit but general benefit (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) 'Today, we are happy. Happy with our journey and what we've done, happy to have been born and ... Whatever the future may hold, we at Eolo will try to plan it with all of the communities we operate in, ...Leggi su varesenews
Eolo becomes a benefit corporation, not just profit but general benefitWhatever the future may hold, we at Eolo will try to plan it with all of the communities we operate in, and we'll be there with them, to face it together.' EOLO IS INNOVATION Eric Ezechieli, the co - ...
Eolo - Kometa, it's time to cycle: 'We want at least ten victories. And participate in the Giro'.... but if you don't have this motive, it becomes very difficult to achieve success'. During the presentation, the two main sponsors of this adventure, Luca Spada for Eolo and Giacomo Pedranzini for ...
