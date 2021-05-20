Every Major Studio Got Together to Declare ‘The Big Screen Is Back,’ But It Was a Lot We’d Seen Before (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) After nearly 15 long and bleak months for the movie theater industry, a consortium of the Major and independent Studios gathered inside an AMC theater in Century City on Wednesday to celebrate — and cheerlead — the return of theatrical exhibition. Part of the industry-wide campaign called “The Big Screen Is Back,” the event showcased over 30 feature films — from massive tentpoles like “Black Widow” and “F9” to indies like Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” and Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” — set to debut in movie theaters through the rest of the year, as introduced by a parade of filmmakers, actors, and executives. Some — including executives from Every Major Studio, as well as filmmakers like Bravo, J.J. Abrams, and Jason Blum — appeared in person; others appeared via ...Leggi su cityroma
Vungle Acquires TreSensa Technologies, a Mobile Creative Builder Company...customers will now have the ability to export industry - leading creatives to run across all major ...goal is to provide app developers with the tools and constant innovation they need to impact every ...
'Schitt's Creek' Executive Producer Andrew Barnsley Appointed President Of Toronto Film School... enabling him "to bring industry to the school and the school to industry." "My dream is to see Toronto Film School students on the sets of every major production in Canada," Barnsley said. "It's not ...
Summer Game Fest 2021: svelata la lista dei 30 partner, ci sono anche Sony e XboxGeoff Keighley annuncia i 30 partner internazionali che parteciperanno al Summer Game Fest 2021, nel coso del quale saranno mostrate molte World Premiere ...
Android 12 ufficiale: rinnovo totale del design e molte altre novità!Google ha ufficializzato Android 12, la nuova versione del sistema operativo del robottino verde. C'è un rinnovo totale del design e molto altro.
