SIAL China 2021 to be held in Shanghai May 18-20 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) The event will host ten concurrent forums accessible worldwide through live streaming Shanghai, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
From May 18 to 20, SIAL China 2021, one of the world's three major food exhibitions, will be held at Shanghai Pudong New International Expo Center. As an annual conference of the whole food industry chain, the exhibition this year will, for the first time, live stream the event worldwide in both Chinese and English. In collaboration with other SIAL Global F&B exhibitions, SIAL China 2021 promises to deliver insights into the future of the industry at ten concurrently-held forums. The organizers of the exhibition will host ten thematic forums concurrently, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
From May 18 to 20, SIAL China 2021, one of the world's three major food exhibitions, will be held at Shanghai Pudong New International Expo Center. As an annual conference of the whole food industry chain, the exhibition this year will, for the first time, live stream the event worldwide in both Chinese and English. In collaboration with other SIAL Global F&B exhibitions, SIAL China 2021 promises to deliver insights into the future of the industry at ten concurrently-held forums. The organizers of the exhibition will host ten thematic forums concurrently, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
brandaktuellat : SIAL China 2021 findet vom 18. bis 20. Mai in Shanghai statt - na_presseportal : SIAL China 2021: SIAL China 2021 findet vom 18. bis 20. Mai in Shanghai statt -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SIAL ChinaIl biologico italiano sbarca in Cina con FederBio Italiafruit News
SIAL China 2021 to be held in Shanghai May 18-20The event will host ten concurrent forums accessible worldwide through live streaming SHANGHAI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 18 to 20, SIAL China ...
SIAL ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SIAL China