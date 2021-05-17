Il 24 maggio i Coldplay in concerto in esclusiva su TikTok per il Red ...Metal Slug: Arriva il remake - TrailerLa Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozioneElisabetta Canalis su Instagram : Basta con questo politicamente ...Sarah Whitney Ganoe accoltella i suoi bimbi : C'è sangue in casa, ma ...Linciato a Scampia è chiuso in un cassonetto dell'immondizia : Era ...Rimborso 730 : Ecco come averlo subitoDenise Pipitone : nuove rivelazioni dell’avvocato di Piera Maggio

SIAL China 2021 to be held in Shanghai May 18-20

The event will host ten concurrent forums accessible worldwide through live streaming Shanghai, May 17, ...

SIAL China 2021 to be held in Shanghai May 18-20 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) The event will host ten concurrent forums accessible worldwide through live streaming Shanghai, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

From May 18 to 20, SIAL China 2021, one of the world's three major food exhibitions, will be held at Shanghai Pudong New International Expo Center. As an annual conference of the whole food industry chain, the exhibition this year will, for the first time, live stream the event worldwide in both Chinese and English. In collaboration with other SIAL Global F&B exhibitions, SIAL China 2021 promises to deliver insights into the future of the industry at ten concurrently-held forums. The organizers of the exhibition will host ten thematic forums concurrently, ...
Il biologico italiano sbarca in Cina con FederBio  Italiafruit News

