SIAL China 2021 to be held in Shanghai May 18-20

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) The event will host ten concurrent forums accessible worldwide through live streaming, May 17,/PRNewswire/From May 18 to 20,, one of the world's three major food exhibitions, will beatPudong New International Expo Center. As an annual conference of the whole food industry chain, the exhibition this year will, for the first time, live stream the event worldwide in both Chinese and English. In collaboration with otherGlobal F&B exhibitions,promises to deliver insights into the future of the industry at ten concurrently-forums. The organizers of the exhibition will host ten thematic forums concurrently, ...