Latest Large Screen Display | AV System | Signs and LED Technologies On Show at ISLE 2021

- SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual ...

Latest Large Screen Display, AV System, Signs and LED Technologies On Show at ISLE 2021 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition ("ISLE 2021"), the world's top platform for trade, networking & cooperation of the whole LED industry chain, has wrapped up a successful event at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World). The expo took place between May 10-13, and welcomed over 160,000 visits and 1,200 exhibitors in an 80,000sqm exhibition space. The next ISLE event is scheduled to be held in February 2022. ISLE 2021 brought together a clustering of high-quality exhibitors across the entire industry chain, including Large-Screen ...
ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China's LED Production Hub

- SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set to open on May 10, in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Con ...
