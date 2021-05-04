TenCate Protective Fabrics Welcomes Maria Gallahue-Worl as CEO (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) UNION CITY, Ga., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Supervisory Board of TenCate Protective Fabrics is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Gallahue-Worl as Chief Executive Officer. Having served in a wide spectrum of roles – from engineering, to manufacturing, to market development, to business management – Gallahue-Worl's wealth of experience informs her unique command of the specialty and advanced materials value chain. She joins TenCate Protective Fabrics after a 21-year tenure with Solvay SA, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President, Head of Strategic Growth. "We have full confidence in Maria's capabilities to successfully lead the company and drive the team ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
