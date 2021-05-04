Loop Energy and Aliant Battery Announce Channel Partnership for Development of Hydrogen Electric Solutions for Commercial Vehicle and Stationary Power Applications (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of Hydrogen fuel cell-based Solutions, Announces an agreement with Aliant Battery, a division of ELSA Solutions SRL, a systems integrator based in Italy specializing in Development of Battery-Electric Solutions for Commercial Vehicles and Stationary Power Applications. This agreement marks a key step for Loop in advancing Hydrogen-based Electric Solutions for Commercial Vehicles, and it allows ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Loop Energy Receives and Fulfills Fuel Cell Module Order For Ten Transit Bus Fleet in Nanjing, ChinaVANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell - based solutions, announces the receipt and fulfillment of an order for ten units of the company's proprietary eFlow® ...
Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, FPX Nickel, Safe - T Group and PsyBio Therapeutics...VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) inks binding LOI to invest in renewable energy company Stardust ...A9J) continues to hit good gold and silver values in Philadelphia project drilling click here Loop ...
Infinity Loop ENERGY è un rompicapo rilassante ispirato a Infinity Loop, Infinity Loop HEX e Current Stream TuttoAndroid
