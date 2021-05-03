Pope to open Italian demographics conference (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) It said the Covid - 19 pandemic has only worsened a preexisting trend in declining birthrates in Italy, as the nation ages and policies to promote births have had little impact. Organized by the "...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Pope to open Italian demographics conferenceVATICAN CITY, MAY 3 - Pope Francis will open a meeting on the demographic crisis facing Italy and other nations, entitled "General States of Birth" on May 14, the Holy See said Monday, according to Vatican News. It said ...
Messaggio del Pontificio Consiglio per il Dialogo Interreligioso ai Musulmani per il Mese di Ramadan e 'Id al - Fitr 1442 H. / 2021 A.D.In his recent Encyclical Letter Fratelli tutti , Pope Francis speaks frequently of hope. There he ... goodness and beauty, justice and love? and it can open us up to grand ideals that make life more ...
Il Patriarcato di Venezia contro "The New Pope": «Uso offensivo dei simboli religiosi»
Reno Omokri Asks Pope To Investigate Rev. Mbaka- Trending With Ojy OkpeActivist and Author Reno Omokri, has written an open letter to Pope Francis asking him to investigate Nigerian Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka who has been trending on social media Over his controversial ...
