Stonebranch Universal Automation Center Named a 2021 Peer Award Winner by IT Central Station (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) Verified end users rank the Stonebranch real-time IT Automation platform as a top choice among workload Automation solutions. ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and Automation solutions, today announced that its Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform has received a 2021 Peer Award from IT Central Station in the Workload Automation category. The Peer Awards are based entirely on reviews and other interactions by verified end users of 29 workload Automation solutions. UAC won the Peer ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and Automation solutions, today announced that its Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform has received a 2021 Peer Award from IT Central Station in the Workload Automation category. The Peer Awards are based entirely on reviews and other interactions by verified end users of 29 workload Automation solutions. UAC won the Peer ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stonebranch Universal
Stonebranch Appoints Peter Baljet as Chief Technology OfficerUsing the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points ...
Stonebranch Announces Partnership with Extra Technology Ltd."After an extensive review of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) service orchestration and automation platform, we concluded that enterprises will be excited about UAC's strength as a ...
Stonebranch UniversalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stonebranch Universal