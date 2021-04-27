Quale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigliCanvio Flex, un nuovo hard disk da Toshiba Red solstice 2: Survivors - Svelati i contenuti di lancio aggiuntiviGhosts 'n Goblins Resurrection arriverà su PS4, Xbox One e SteamApex Legends: Origini - Trailer di gioco e aggiornamenti delle mappeKnockout City: i membri EA Play e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate otterranno ...ROCCAT SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSE GAMING PCSony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggioAQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMA

Stonebranch Universal Automation Center Named a 2021 Peer Award Winner by IT Central Station

Verified end users rank the Stonebranch real-time IT Automation platform as a top choice among workload ...

Stonebranch Universal Automation Center Named a 2021 Peer Award Winner by IT Central Station (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) Verified end users rank the Stonebranch real-time IT Automation platform as a top choice among workload Automation solutions. ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and Automation solutions, today announced that its Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform has received a 2021 Peer Award from IT Central Station in the Workload Automation category. The Peer Awards are based entirely on reviews and other interactions by verified end users of 29 workload Automation solutions. UAC won the Peer ...
Stonebranch Appoints Peter Baljet as Chief Technology Officer

Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points ...

Stonebranch Announces Partnership with Extra Technology Ltd.

"After an extensive review of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) service orchestration and automation platform, we concluded that enterprises will be excited about UAC's strength as a ...
