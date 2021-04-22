Gotion High-tech Releases 2020 Annual Results (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) The superior Results are driven by the company's ongoing innovation in product HEFEI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen: 002074), a leader in the R&D, production and sales of automotive lithium-ion power batteries, released its Annual report of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 on April 21. The company achieved Annual revenue of 6.724 billion yuan (approx. 1.04 billion USD) for 2020, up 35.6% year-on-year. Annual net profit attributable to the parent reached RMB 150 million (approx. 23.1 million USD), up 192.02% year-on-year, the largest increase since the firm was listed. Sales outside the home market of China topped 159 million yuan (approx. 24.5 million USD), up 616.42% year-on-year. In ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Anche la Gotion High - Tech, partner di Volkswagen, avrà il suo centro di riciclo delle batterie... nella fabbrica tedesca di Salzgitter ( qui l'articolo ) e forse tanto è bastato a portare la Gotion High - Tech, suo partner proprio per quella componente, a fare altrettanto. La società cinese ha ...
Shanghai Electric Guoxuan and Pacific Green Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture Battery Energy Storage SystemsMeanwhile, Shanghai Electric Guoxuan, a joint venture established in December 2017 between Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) and Gotion High - Tech (SZSE: 002074), will leverage its ...
Gotion High-tech Releases 2020 Annual Results
HEFEI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd.
