Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group achieves positive result in 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) - Company's size has doubled -due to cost measures and scale - Good start in 2021 ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/The Vanandachieved ain, despite the extraordinary circumstances. Thes were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the year. The company benefited however from the scale it gained with Benteler Distribution, which was acquired at the end of 2019. This doubled the size of the company. The market recovered somewhat at the end of. Van's total sales amounted to € 1,178 million (2019: € 787 million), the operatingwas € 15 million (2019: € 17 ...