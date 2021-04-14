Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch LiteGhostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4Poison Control disponibile per PS4 e Nintendo SwitchPS5: importante aggiornamento software arriva domaniIntel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz Intel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group achieves positive result in 2020 (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) - Company's size has doubled - positive result due to cost measures and scale - Good start in 2021 ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group achieved a positive result in 2020, despite the extraordinary circumstances. The results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the year. The company benefited however from the scale it gained with Benteler Distribution, which was acquired at the end of 2019. This doubled the size of the company. The market recovered somewhat at the end of 2020. Van Leeuwen's total sales amounted to € 1,178 million (2019: € 787 million), the operating result was € 15 million (2019: € 17 ...
