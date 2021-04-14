The Last of Us e oltre | Naughty Dog sta sviluppando più giochi contemporaneamentecon un po' di fatica

The Last of Us e oltre: Naughty Dog sta sviluppando più giochi contemporaneamente...con un po' di fatica (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Il co-presidente di Naughty Dog ha detto che lo studio di The Last of Us è ancora impegnato a implementare una strategia di "sviluppo multi-progetto" e ha rivelato che attualmente il team ha diversi giochi in pre-produzione. Lo sviluppatore ha tentato per la prima volta di adottare un modello multi-progetto dopo il completamento di Uncharted 2 del 2009, con i designer Bruce Straley e Neil Druckmann che hanno creato un secondo team per creare The Last of Us. Tuttavia, Evan Wells ha detto in un nuovo podcast di Game Maker's Notebook (via VGC) che Naughty Dog alla fine non è stato in grado di mantenere due produzioni complete, con un progetto che inevitabilmente guadagna il focus e toglie risorse all'altro, ed è un problema che lo studio affronta ancora con oggi. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Il co-presidente diDog ha detto che lo studio di Theof Us è ancora impegnato a implementare una strategia di "sviluppo multi-progetto" e ha rivelato che attualmente il team ha diversiin pre-produzione. Lo sviluppatore ha tentato per la prima volta di adottare un modello multi-progetto dopo il completamento di Uncharted 2 del 2009, con i designer Bruce Straley e Neil Druckmann che hanno creato un secondo team per creare Theof Us. Tuttavia, Evan Wells ha detto in un nuovo podcast di Game Maker's Notebook (via VGC) cheDog alla fine non è stato in grado di mantenere due produzioni complete, con un progetto che inevitabilmente guadagna il focus e toglie risorse all'altro, ed è un problema che lo studio affronta ancora con oggi. Leggi altro...

