Venice shouldn't be treated like Disneyland (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Today they are less than 50 thousand. But they preferred to make cash. Venice is dying. The lack of ... It's also about promoting conscious tourism that doesn't kick out residents. Venice transformed ...Leggi su italiaoggi
Venice shouldn't be treated like DisneylandIt didn't happen in Venice. The laissez - faire mood of the differently coloured councils made it happen. Are we now ready of intervening in its destiny? In the past, facts haven't been consistent ...
Venezia non va usata come una DisneylandIl divieto alle grandi navi di lambire piazza San Marco, a Venezia, è un passo avanti significativo, atteso da anni, per la tutela di questa città, unica al mondo. L'auspicio è che non si tratti di un ...
