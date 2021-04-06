Golf Impact arriva a maggio per dispositivi MobileLG CHIUDE IL BUSINESS DELLA TELEFONIA A LIVELLO GLOBALE505 Games acquista l'IP di GhostrunnerR-Type Final 2 - demo e i preordini digitali disponibiliLogitech G333 RecensioneIsola Dei Famosi: Eiminata Miryea Denise Pipitone è Viva? Gruppo sanguigno di Olesya entro il weekendSummit E13 Flip Evo, il primo convertibile firmato MSI arriva in ...GTA Online: omaggio a tutte le acrobazieOUTRIDERS È DISPONIBILE ORA

Anycubic Set to Launch Wash & Cure Plus | an Innovative 3D Printing Resin Washing & Curing Machine

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is preparing for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Anycubic Set to Launch Wash & Cure Plus, an Innovative 3D Printing Resin Washing & Curing Machine (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is preparing for the official Launch in April of the Wash &; Cure Plus, a larger-sized 3D Printing post-processing Resin Washing and Curing Machine which will bring exciting Innovative features and functions for 3D printer users. The size of the Wash &; Cure Plus is 290 by 270 by 490 millimeters allowing it to support 192 by 120 by 245 millimeters in Washing mode and 190 by 245 millimeters in Curing mode, which makes it compatible with all LCD 3D printer models ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anycubic Set

Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.358 contagi e 81 morti: bollettino 5 aprile  Lifestyleblog

Anycubic Set to Launch Wash & Cure Plus, an Innovative 3D Printing Resin Washing & Curing Machine

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is preparing for the official launch in April of the Wash & Cure ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Set
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Anycubic Set Anycubic Launch Wash & Cure