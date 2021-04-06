Anycubic Set to Launch Wash & Cure Plus | an Innovative 3D Printing Resin Washing & Curing Machine

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading 3D printer brand, is preparing for the officialin April of the, a larger-sized 3Dpost-processinging andwhich will bring excitingfeatures and functions for 3D printer users. The size of theis 290 by 270 by 490 millimeters allowing it to support 192 by 120 by 245 millimeters ining mode and 190 by 245 millimeters inmode, which makes it compatible with all LCD 3D printer models ...