Moonbug Entertainment Announces Major Expansion Across China With IQIYI and ByteDance

Makes Global Sensation 'CoComelon' Available to Hundreds of Millions of Viewers LONDON, March 31, 2021 ...

Moonbug Entertainment Announces Major Expansion Across China With IQIYI and ByteDance (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) Makes Global Sensation 'CoComelon' Available to Hundreds of Millions of Viewers LONDON, March 31, 2021

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of the largest digital media companies in the world, today announced that it has brought the biggest kids program, CoComelon, to China through broadened and newly established partnerships With the country's leading streaming platforms - IQIYI and ByteDance/Xigua Video. With these agreements, Moonbug has extended the reach of CoComelon, which is already greatly loved in most of the world, giving the Chinese platforms' hundreds of million viewers access to watch and listen to content in Mandarin and English. Moonbug has experienced tremendous distribution growth globally and last year ...
Moonbug Entertainment Announces Major Expansion Across China With IQIYI and ByteDance

Makes Global Sensation 'CoComelon' Available to Hundreds of Millions of Viewers  LONDON, March 31, 2021 -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of ...
