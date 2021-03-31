Draghi passes first Russian test with flying colours

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) On Wednesday Italy expelled twodiplomats after they were found to be involved in espionage. One of them was caught red-handed as he exchanged cash for classified documents – reportedly dealingmilitary telecommunication systems and NATO –an Italian Navy official. The Italian government, led by Mario, sent a stark warning to Russia. Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, who had summoned theambassador Sergey Razov that morning, spoke of an “extremely grave hostile act” in front of Parliament. Moscow vowed that it would retaliatea reciprocal response, although thes’ statements hinted at protecting the existing relationship. Italy’s shift is stark. A year ago, thearmy roamed around a pandemic-struck ...