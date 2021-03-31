EA INVITA I GIOCATORI ALLA CROSS-PLAY OPEN BETA DI KNOCKOUT CITYAnnunciati i giochi PlayStation Plus di aprileXbox Game Pass Ultimate: 16 giochi retrocompatibili Xbox/360Il Firmware di Insyde Software girerà sulla console Atari VCS Mortal Kombat Mobile festeggia il sesto anniversarioNintendo eShop Grandi Offerte MultiplayerDa Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodotti

Draghi passes first Russian test with flying colours

On Wednesday Italy expelled two Russian diplomats after they were found to be involved in espionage. ...

Draghi passes first Russian test with flying colours (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) On Wednesday Italy expelled two Russian diplomats after they were found to be involved in espionage. One of them was caught red-handed as he exchanged cash for classified documents – reportedly dealing with military telecommunication systems and NATO – with an Italian Navy official. The Italian government, led by Mario Draghi, sent a stark warning to Russia. Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, who had summoned the Russian ambassador Sergey Razov that morning, spoke of an “extremely grave hostile act” in front of Parliament. Moscow vowed that it would retaliate with a reciprocal response, although the Russians’ statements hinted at protecting the existing relationship. Italy’s shift is stark. A year ago, the Russian army roamed around a pandemic-struck ...
