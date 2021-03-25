Wiko presenta Y62 | con schermo e batteria miglioratiXiaomi Mi 10T Lite RecensioneLogitech G: Arrivano le G333 VR e le Logitech G PRO per Oculus Quest 2Vegano? Non rinunciare al ristoranteIl piccolo Matteo positivo al Covid consolato dall'infermiera : la ...Aggredita mentre fa jogging : Marta Novello si è svegliata dal comaSammy Basso, seconda laurea : Adesso è dottore in Biologia MolecolareAmazon Spring Deals: fino a 900 euro di sconto per i laptop MSILuca Traini condannato a 12 anni : Tentò una strage di migrantiWATCH DOGS: LEGION REGALA UN WEEKEND DI PROVA DAL 25 AL 29 MARZO

VERBUND AG | Innovative EU taxonomy aligned Green and Sustainability-linked Bond was successfully placed

VIENNA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austria's leading utility and long-standing pioneer in Green ...

zazoom
Commenta
VERBUND AG: Innovative EU taxonomy aligned "Green and Sustainability-linked Bond" was successfully placed (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) VIENNA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Austria's leading utility and long-standing pioneer in Green finance VERBUND has achieved another milestone in its sustainable finance track record, with its newly launched Green and Sustainability-linked Bond (the "Bond"). The 20-year, senior unsecured Bond was met with high market demand and was placed within the international and national institutional investor base. The €500m Bond was oversubscribed several times. Investors with a focus on Sustainability were given much preferential treatment in the allocation process and represented more than 90% of the final order book. The strong demand from Green investors allowed setting the coupon at ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VERBUND Innovative

Verbund acquista gasdotti in Austria per trasportare l'idrogeno  Energia Oltre
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VERBUND Innovative
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VERBUND Innovative VERBUND Innovative taxonomy aligned Green