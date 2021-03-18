The 129th Canton Fair Prepares for a Virtual Return from April 15-24, 2021 (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will once again be held online from April 15-24, 2021. The 10-day Virtual exhibition will continue leveraging its leading digital platform to create new opportunities for global companies, support smooth operation of the industrial and supply chains and empower trade partnerships. The 129th Canton Fair will correspond with the previous exhibition in terms of exhibition sections and product categories – 50 exhibition sections covering 16 major product categories will be set up online, with 6 main themes in the International Pavilion of the exhibition. All exhibition zones will go live ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will once again be held online from April 15-24, 2021. The 10-day Virtual exhibition will continue leveraging its leading digital platform to create new opportunities for global companies, support smooth operation of the industrial and supply chains and empower trade partnerships. The 129th Canton Fair will correspond with the previous exhibition in terms of exhibition sections and product categories – 50 exhibition sections covering 16 major product categories will be set up online, with 6 main themes in the International Pavilion of the exhibition. All exhibition zones will go live ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The 129thBoom di pazienti Covid trasferiti. I soccorritori: a marzo 129 viaggi IL GIORNO
The 129thSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The 129th