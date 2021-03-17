Recovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...HAVEN: NUOVO STUDIO DI SVILUPPO A LAVORO SU UNA NUOVA IP PLAYSTATIONSony presenta il nuovo obiettivo FE 50 mm F1.2 G Master per il ...Red Dead Online: Pass Fuorilegge 5 ora disponibileSuccesso di vendite per Animal Crossing: New Horizons

WPI-MANA Team Demonstrates New Laser-assisted Non-volatile Memory Based on 2D van-der-Waals Heterostructures

TSUKUBA, Japan, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A research Team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a ...

A research Team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a Laser-assisted non-volatile Memory device Based on two-dimensional van-der-Waals Heterostructures. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202103102063/ prw PI1fl sdz7zZcv.jpg) The researchers designed and investigated a few-layer rhenium disulfide (ReS2) field-effect transistor with a local floating gate (FG) of monolayer graphene separated by a thin hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) tunnel layer, and applied it to non-volatile Memory (NVM) devices. FG-NVM devices Based on 2D van-der-Waals Heterostructures (atomically thin layers that are ...
