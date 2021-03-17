WPI-MANA Team Demonstrates New Laser-assisted Non-volatile Memory Based on 2D van-der-Waals Heterostructures (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) TSUKUBA, Japan, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A research Team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a Laser-assisted non-volatile Memory device Based on two-dimensional van-der-Waals Heterostructures. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202103102063/ prw PI1fl sdz7zZcv.jpg) The researchers designed and investigated a few-layer rhenium disulfide (ReS2) field-effect transistor with a local floating gate (FG) of monolayer graphene separated by a thin hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) tunnel layer, and applied it to non-volatile Memory (NVM) devices. FG-NVM devices Based on 2D van-der-Waals Heterostructures (atomically thin layers that are ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
