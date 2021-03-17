MYTILINEOS is extending its global partnership with Huawei (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Following the successful cooperation with the Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of MYTILINEOS (METKA EGN) in Greece, Huawei extends its business partnership with MYTILINEOS globally, signing a memorandum of cooperation regarding the supply of innovative and reliable Huawei string inverters, for PV plants including but not limited to the UK, Uzbekistan, Spain and Cyprus. Huawei inverters, harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology, rethink PV with regards to power generation, O&M, grid connection, and safety. Their robustness and reliability is based on Huawei's mature string technology, coupled ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
