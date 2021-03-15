Westinghouse Positioned To Help Poland Realize PEP2040 Energy Goals (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) Driving clean, carbon-free Energy through advanced nuclear power CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Westinghouse Electric Company has announced intentions to invest in nuclear technologies in Poland, following a meeting between Westinghouse Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fragman and Poland's Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski in Warsaw. The meeting came as a result of a finalized Inter-Governmental Agreement between Poland and the United States on cooperation for the implementation of the nuclear Energy program, which includes a plan to transfer technology from the United States to the Polish Nuclear Power Program and develop a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
