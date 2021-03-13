Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance (Di sabato 13 marzo 2021) MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that the Company is in the process of finalizing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, which will be released on March 25 th , 2021. As a result of ... Leggi su padovanews
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 GuidanceXebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of ...
Xebec Completes Acquisition of InmatecIn addition, the company provides customer - specific solutions for a range of N2 and O2 applications as part of its special plant construction. Inmatec positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its ...
