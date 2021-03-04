Zymo Research Offers Community-Wide SARS-CoV-2 Detection and Variant Tracking with the Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service

(Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) - NewAllowsof Virals and Vaccine ResistanceA Single Sample IRVINE, Calif., March 4 2021 /PRNewswire/announced today the launch of its-19. Thisfacilitates dailymonitoring of-19 cases ands from a singlesample. Daily case estimates and detected-CoV-2s of concern are provided via a secure digital report. The-19...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zymo Research

Genova Gay

Please follow and like us:Please follow and like us:New Service Allows Tracking of Viral Variants and Vaccine Resistance with A Single Sample IRVINE, Calif., March 4 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research ...