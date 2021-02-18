LogiNext, a global logistics tech company, partners with AmRest, one of the largest franchise operators of KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Starbucks on last mile deliveries (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) - NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LogiNext, a global technology company on a mission to optimize and automate the world of B2B logistics and home deliveries today announced a partnership with AmRest Holdings, the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator headquartered in Spain. This partnership involved rolling out the technology to hundreds of restaurants where AmRest has reported considerable efficiency gains in terms of digitizing delivery operations and meeting customer promise of fast delivery. Through this partnership, AmRest gets access to LogiNext's mile ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LogiNext, a global technology company on a mission to optimize and automate the world of B2B logistics and home deliveries today announced a partnership with AmRest Holdings, the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator headquartered in Spain. This partnership involved rolling out the technology to hundreds of restaurants where AmRest has reported considerable efficiency gains in terms of digitizing delivery operations and meeting customer promise of fast delivery. Through this partnership, AmRest gets access to LogiNext's mile ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LogiNext globalTrasporti e Logistica Software Dimensioni del mercato, quota, crescita 2021, per le principali aziende globali, tendenze per tipo e applicazione, previsioni fino al 2025 Lombardia Gazzetta
LogiNext globalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LogiNext global