SBK | paddock rumours | Bradley Smith with Ten Kate

(Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) The latest "underground" rumour from the SBK would have us believing thatis ready to switch championships and move from MotoGP across to the production - derived series. But where would ...

, rumors dal: Bradley Smith con Ten KateThe latest "underground" rumour from thewould have us believing that Bradley Smith is ready to switch championships and move from MotoGP across to the production - derived series. But where would the former Aprilia rider be heading? To ...Il vice Campione Italiano SBK Samuele Cavalieri è il secondo pilota del team di Lucio Pedercini. Salgono così a 22 i piloti iscritti al mondiale SBK, che potrebbero diventare 24 ...Perso il posto in Aprilia MotoGP, il pilota britannico vede aprirsi le porte delle derivate di serie, dove troverebbe una Yamaha R1 del team olandese ...