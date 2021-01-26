Longhorn extends Kubernetes-native storage capabilities to support edge deployments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) When used with Rancher, the latestrelease allows DevOps teams to manage persistent data volumes from core to cloud toNUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/SUSE, a global leader in true open source innovation and owner of the Rancher container management platform, today celebrates the release of1.1.has been a CloudComputing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project since October 2019. Since becoming generally available in June 2020,adoption has increased by +235% to become a mainstay of thelandscape. With this latest release, Rancher users can now leverage asolution in low-powered hardware at the ...