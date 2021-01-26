Longhorn extends Kubernetes-native storage capabilities to support edge deployments (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) When used with Rancher, the latest Longhorn release allows DevOps teams to manage persistent data volumes from core to cloud to edge NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SUSE, a global leader in true open source innovation and owner of the Rancher container management platform, today celebrates the release of Longhorn 1.1. Longhorn has been a Cloud native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project since October 2019. Since becoming generally available in June 2020, Longhorn adoption has increased by +235% to become a mainstay of the Kubernetes storage landscape. With this latest release, Rancher users can now leverage a Kubernetes-native storage solution in low-powered hardware at the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SUSE, a global leader in true open source innovation and owner of the Rancher container management platform, today celebrates the release of Longhorn 1.1. Longhorn has been a Cloud native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project since October 2019. Since becoming generally available in June 2020, Longhorn adoption has increased by +235% to become a mainstay of the Kubernetes storage landscape. With this latest release, Rancher users can now leverage a Kubernetes-native storage solution in low-powered hardware at the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Longhorn extendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Longhorn extends