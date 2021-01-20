Omicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITA

Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B V

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that ...

Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B.V.

 The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in Reasult B.V., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ede (The Netherlands). Reasult is a software company that optimises the financial performance of real estate portfolios and projects. Reasult's leading software solutions are used by real estate developers, asset managers and social housing corporations in the Dutch- and German-speaking markets. Example customers are Amvest, a.s.r. real estate, VolkerWessels and HANSAINVEST. The Reasult software ...
