Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B.V. (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in Reasult B.V., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ede (The Netherlands). Reasult is a software company that optimises the financial performance of real estate portfolios and projects. Reasult's leading software solutions are used by real estate developers, asset managers and social housing corporations in the Dutch- and German-speaking markets. Example customers are Amvest, a.s.r. real estate, VolkerWessels and HANSAINVEST. The Reasult software ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
