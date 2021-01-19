Il West Ham va come un treno: Wba k.o. e zona Champions a un passo (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Zitto zitto c'è anche il West Ham nei piani alti della Premier: il 2 - 1 sul Wba permette infatti alla squadra di David Moyes di agganciare l'Everton a quota 32 e di ritrovarsi a - 2 dalla zona ... Leggi su gazzetta
West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce says the Baggies are "improving" under his management but admits he needs to sign "better quality" players in the January transfer window.
David Moyes urges West Ham to stay ‘humble’ as rise up the table sparks dreams of Europe
David Moyes says he and West Ham would "like to dream" after moving to within three points of second place after their 2-1 win against West Brom.
