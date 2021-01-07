Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

iST makes a breakthrough in 1 5 Mil Taiko Wafer with High Wafer Strength

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- with the booming development of 5G, IoT and electric vehicles, the ...

iST makes a breakthrough in 1.5 Mil Taiko Wafer with High Wafer Strength

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

with the booming development of 5G, IoT and electric vehicles, the requirements for low power consumption are getting more and more demanding, which makes power semiconductors become an irresistible and essential component for these industries. To meet the requirements of customers, iST, Integrated Service Technology Inc. (TWSE: 3289) has put more efforts in its Wafer backend process fab (Hsinchu Science Park Building 2) and announces today (January 6, 2021) that it has made a breakthrough in 1.5 mil (38um) Taiko Wafer with High Wafer Strength. Meanwhile, to be more focused on serving international customers, iST has established ...
