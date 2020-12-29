“Red alert” for Italy’s recovery plan (Di martedì 29 dicembre 2020) On Tuesday morning, an interview on the daily la Repubblica set the Italian political world alight. The interviewee was Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy and former Italian PM, and the subject was mainly the EU’s ambitious recovery fund, dubbed Next Generation EU (NGEU), set to send €209 billion towards Rome. Claudio Tito, a prominent journalist at Repubblica, summed up the matter in an op-ed that commented the inteview: “since today, it may be said that in Europe there is a ‘Italy case’. And this was not made known by an enemy of Italy, but by Mr Gentiloni.” While constant infighting consumes the Italian governing majority, word on the street is that the famously inefficient country will fail to deliver its recovery plan in time, endangering the European funding that should be rolling in every six months. However, ... Leggi su formiche
peterthesheepd : seperti di game red alert - RRubisLeFilm : RT @TSaveoursea: !SPOILER ALERT PER RED/BLUE/GREEN - TRILOGIA DELLE GEMME! QUESTI LIBRI (almeno per ora) SEMBRANO PERFETTI PER RIPIGLIARSI… - TSaveoursea : !SPOILER ALERT PER RED/BLUE/GREEN - TRILOGIA DELLE GEMME! QUESTI LIBRI (almeno per ora) SEMBRANO PERFETTI PER RIPI… - Mel0nella : Red alert: Mellon ha pianto alla fine di Midnight Sky. E non contenta di aver pianto all'addio di Clooney originale… - rpalazzolo : @AlessioParodi6 Roba da Red alert ?? grandissimo! -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Red alertCommand & Conquer Remastered Collection: data di uscita, prezzo su Steam e Origin HDblog Citroen C3 PureTech 83 S&S Shine del 2020 usata a Padova
Annuncio vendita Citroen C3 PureTech 83 S&S Shine usata del 2020 a Padova nella sezione Auto usate di Automoto.it ...
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection ora disponibile su EA Play
Se vi è venuta voglia di rimettere mano a RTS vecchio stampo, potreste essere contenti di venire a sapere che Command & Conquer Remastered Collection è ora disponibile come parte del servizio di sotto ...
Red alertSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Red alert