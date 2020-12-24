Juventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...

WIM2020 | A World-class Event for Innovators Hosted by EqualOcean

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9-12, EqualOcean held the World Innovators Meet ...

zazoom
Commenta
WIM2020: A World-class Event for Innovators Hosted by EqualOcean (Di giovedì 24 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On December 9-12, EqualOcean held the World Innovators Meet (WIM)2020. To promote the concept of 'Technology and Innovation Connect the World', WIM2020 invited Nobel Prize winners and global speakers from Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America to share their insights on innovation and their practices around it – pursuing it and sustaining it – as they each strive to further equality through technology. The WIM2020 was divided into 11 chapters: 1 Technology and Innovation Leadership Chapter + 7 Industry Chapters + 3 Global Chapters + 1 World Innovators Awards Ceremony 2020. In the Leadership chapter, WIM invited Nobel Prize winners and leading figures in Innovation to share their thoughts on the development ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WIM2020 World

Jungler, la start up per l'e-commerce che punta sugli influencer  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WIM2020 World
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WIM2020 World WIM2020 World class Event Innovators