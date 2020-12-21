Medit announces Straumann Group as a distributor for its intraoral scanners

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/andhave entered a global distribution partnership foreffective as of January 1st, 2021. This agreement leverages the existing partnership of the two companies for dental lab. The distribution agreement includes's highly popularscanner, the i500. The scanner delivers excellent performance for a wide range of applications and last month the company had released a software update, further enhancing the i500's capabilities.is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that develops, manufactures, and supplies innovative global brands for replacement, corrective, and digital dentistry. With ...