Medit announces Straumann Group as a distributor for its intraoral scanners

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit and Straumann have entered a global ...

Medit announces Straumann Group as a distributor for its intraoral scanners

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Medit and Straumann have entered a global distribution partnership for intraoral scanners effective as of January 1st, 2021. This agreement leverages the existing partnership of the two companies for dental lab scanners. The distribution agreement includes Medit's highly popular intraoral scanner, the i500. The scanner delivers excellent performance for a wide range of applications and last month the company had released a software update, further enhancing the i500's capabilities. Straumann Group is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that develops, manufactures, and supplies innovative global brands for replacement, corrective, and digital dentistry. With ...
