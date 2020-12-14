How the EU can build its tech sovereignty

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Although Europe is the biggest research hub in the fields of AI and robotics, it still has not been able to convert this primacy in economic andnologic prowess. The main causes of this delay reside in the absence of a coordinated central framework of industrial policy, which has caused individual member states to make decisions independently from the European institutions. If we may recognize one merit in the pandemic, it’s that it reminded the EU of the strategic need for Europeanin matters of digital platforms andnologies. Industrial champions, secure clouds for citizens and companies, defense systems and security from external interferences, widespread and efficient broadband infrastructures: we have accumulated at thirty-year delay, at least. This delay could have serious consequences, for instance, in the ...