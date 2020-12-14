Resident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...

Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France' s Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments

Combined 1.5 million residents in seven Urban Areas across France can now access public Transportation ...

zazoom
Commenta
Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Combined 1.5 million residents in seven Urban Areas across France can now access public Transportation services using the Seamless® Transportation System GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless® Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil Bleu public transport network.   Leveraging this System, the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conduent Seamless®
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Conduent Seamless® Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Allows