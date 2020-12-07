Covid-19, Ambrogino d'oro a Ferragni-FedezeFootball PES 2021 LITE, DISPONIBILE GRATIS DA OGGITrading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...

China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and ...

Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little five villages" in northern China'sTianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels to attract tourists.     This Rural area consisting of five villages is located in Beichen district and selected for a modern Tourism project in the port city. In these villages, modern hostels featuring Ikea-style furniture and decorations have been built to accommodate tourists, especially young and foreign guests. Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is determined to make Rural Tourism an experience beyond just ...
