China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little five villages" in northern'sTianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels to attract tourists. Thisarea consisting of five villages is located in Beichen district and selected for a modernproject in the port city. In these villages, modern hostels featuring Ikea-style furniture and decorations have been built to accommodate tourists, especially young and foreign guests. Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is determined to makean experience beyond just ...