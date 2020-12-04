India's 1st & Only Ready-To-Move-In YOO Villas Enclave Now Only A 40-Minute Helicopter Ride Away from Mumbai (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) - FlyBlade India Recently launched Helicopter services between Mumbai &; YOO Villas Helipad PUNE, India, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
YOO VillasPune has now become closer to India's financial capital, Mumbai, thanks to the launch of daily Helicopter services by FlyBlade India between YOO Villas Helipad in Pune and Mumbai. While a large chunk of the owners of YOO Villas are from Pune, Mumbaikars can now own a private villa close to their homes in Mumbai with excellent air connectivity by way of the newly launched Helicopter service. YOO Villas is ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
