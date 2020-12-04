India' s 1st & Only Ready-To-Move-In YOO Villas Enclave Now Only A 40-Minute Helicopter Ride Away from Mumbai

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) - FlyBladeRecently launchedservices between; YOOHelipad PUNE,, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/YOOPune has now become closer to's financial capital,, thanks to the launch of dailyservices by FlyBladebetween YOOHelipad in Pune and. While a large chunk of the owners of YOOarePune,kars can now own a private villa close to their homes inwith excellent air connectivity by way of the newly launchedservice. YOOis ...