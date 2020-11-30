Come scegliere il caffè in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l’SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d’acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

Transforming a Canteen into an Equipment Room

Huawei Helps INVITE Systems SRL Build a COLO Data Center SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

Transforming a Canteen into an Equipment Room

INVITE Systems SRL Founded in 2000, Romania's INVITE Systems SRL has grown rapidly since 2005. Today, it stands as one of the country's most important network service providers in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) field. And, as one of the first network service providers to introduce digital hosting services, INVITE Systems has also led the industry, not simply followed. No Space Too Small The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden surge in demand for online services in Romania, from gaming and videos to live broadcasts. This threatened to overwhelm INVITE Systems' platform capabilities and the company needed to quickly deploy a new data center to meet the burst requirements of enterprise customers specializing in games and videos. Today, the rate of service expansion has far exceeded ...
