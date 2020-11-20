Peloton Collaborates with Sfile Technology (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Peloton is pleased to announce that our Well Data Lifecycle Team is now collaborating with Sfile, a cognitive computing company. The opportunity to align Sfile's Technology with Peloton's Platform solutions, will enhance our clients' ability to access and analyze their operational data, improve decision making and optimize opportunities. Sfile uses cognitive computing and machine learning to train bots and AI agents that autonomously mine unstructured data to accelerate and exchange advanced analytics. with Sfile, Peloton's Well Data Lifecycle Team realizes the opportunity to apply new approaches to two old challenges. First, how to best transform disparate ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
