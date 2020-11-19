CGTN: China says to put major efforts in domestic market, while actively seeking out overseas opportunities (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In a world rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating tensions with the United States, China has got itself well prepared — with a new economic model called "dual circulation" that is expected to shape the country's blueprint for the next five years. The new pattern, "dual circulation", also known as "double development dynamic," refers to the two economic circles: trade at home and abroad, but this time with greater emphasis on domestic market. Hyping discussions immediately prompt suggestions that the Chinese economy would "turn inward," as it is argued that focusing on trade at home means "closing doors" to the outside world. Read the original article here. Yet to Beijing, opening its door wide seems like a long-term plan that it's not looking to give up. On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: China marks 70th Anniversary of War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, calls for cherishing world peace
CGTN: Yangtze River Economic Belt to power China's high-quality development
CGTN: What China's 14th Five-Year Plan Means for Yangtze River Economic Belt
Two weeks after China unveiled a blueprint for its economic and social development for the next five years to 2025, Chinese leaders on Saturday laid out relatively specific plans and targets for the Y ...
