Italian government set to create a cybersecurity institute (Di lunedì 16 novembre 2020) The Italian cyberspace is becoming ever more vital, as a growing amount of sensitive data and communications of individuals and companies flows through the internet. The pandemic only accelerated this process. Accordingly, not only is that data more exposed to espionage, foreign influence and theft, but entire industries, strategic infrastructures and livelihoods are now dependent on the grid. What’s more, that dependence is set to grow together with the evolution of technology. Thus, the Italian government decided that it’s time to get serious about cybersecurity. Formiche.net anticipated the planned birth of the Italian cybersecurity institute (IIC), a governmental foundation with the objective of enhancing Italy’s digital ... Leggi su formiche
maponi : RT @maponi: Ciao! Immuni si prende cura di te Quasi inutile! senza infrastrutture 3T per #Testare, #Trattare, #Tracciare l’epidemia Immu… - profeta_g : #datiBeneComune è una petizione per chiedere al governo Italiano di rendere disponibili, aperti e interoperabili i… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian governmentAccordo Asia: il Covid cambia tutto, RCEP opportunita' per l'Italia-IL COMMENTO
di Michele Geraci* (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) - Milano, 16 nov - L'accordo RCEP firmato tra i 15 Paesi asiatici ha importanti conseguenze sia economiche sia geopolitiche. Dal punto di vista econom ...
Unions say they're set to strike over 'inadequate' budget
ROME, NOV 16 - Italy's big three trade-union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, said Monday that they are close to calling a strike of public-sector workers over the government's proposed 2021 budget ...
Italian governmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italian government