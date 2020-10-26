MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...

China Matters documents stories of Global Photographers' COVID-19 Observation

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By October 22, the world saw 41 million confirmed cases of ...

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

By October 22, the world saw 41 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the WHO official website. Among them 8.65 million cases were found in the US.     Photographers around the world are exploring and telling real stories related to the pandemic through their lens.   Duan Wei, a photo journalist from China Pictorial, stayed in Wuhan for more than two months with a group of four, capturing the moments of how doctors and nurses work on the frontline. "I think it's a chance for them to communicate with each other," said Duan. "They had little time to rest." He was also covering the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, but what he saw in Wuhan was even more stunning to him, as he said "you can't see where the danger is." Ashraf Fawzy, an Egyptian photographer, ...
China Matters documents stories of Global Photographers' COVID-19 Observation
This video was produced by China Matters. It documents different stories of three photographers from China, Egypt and South Korea, who were dedicated to demonstrating people's real life from different ...
