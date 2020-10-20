Champions League 2020/2021, prima giornata gironi: programma e telecronisti Sky e Mediaset (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Il programma e i telecronisti su Sky e Mediaset della prima giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2020/2021. Dopo tanta attesa e con un mese di ritardo finalmente si parte: subito sfide molto interessanti nella prima tornata di martedì 20 e mercoledì 21 ottobre, con le italiane attese da impegni delicati. Si parte con Dinamo Kiev-Juventus alle 18.55, a seguire Lazio-Borussia Dortmund. L’indomani ecco Inter-Borussia Monchangladbach e Midtyjlland-Atalanta. Interessanti anche Psg-Manchester United e Bayern Monado-Atletico Madrid. Di seguito la programmazione completa. MARTEDÌ 20 OTTOBRE ore 18.55 Diretta Gol Sky Sport Collection (satellite e internet), Sky ... Leggi su sportface (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Ile isu Sky edelladeidi. Dopo tanta attesa e con un mese di ritardo finalmente si parte: subito sfide molto interessanti nellatornata di martedì 20 e mercoledì 21 ottobre, con le italiane attese da impegni delicati. Si parte con Dinamo Kiev-Juventus alle 18.55, a seguire Lazio-Borussia Dortmund. L’indomani ecco Inter-Borussia Monchangladbach e Midtyjlland-Atalanta. Interessanti anche Psg-Manchester United e Bayern Monado-Atletico Madrid. Di seguito lazione completa. MARTEDÌ 20 OTTOBRE ore 18.55 Diretta Gol Sky Sport Collection (satellite e internet), Sky ...

