Protestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 15 - Protestors on Thursday blocked a major roundabout at Arzano, near Naples, after the local authority imposed a 'mini-lockdown' due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The roundabout gives ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Protestors blockProtestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown
ROME, OCT 15 - Protestors on Thursday blocked a major roundabout at Arzano, near Naples, after the local authority imposed a 'mini-lockdown' due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The roundabout gives acce ...
Protestors blockSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Protestors block